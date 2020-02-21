Vision in voters' hands

Now that the impeachment process has ended with a vacuous trial in the Senate, some are worried that President Donald Trump may be tempted to resume his attempt to improperly tilt the 2020 presidential election to his benefit, as he did initially after being “exonerated” by the Mueller report from trying to do the same thing in the 2016 election.

Yet, honestly, many voters in the 2020 presidential race care less about impeachment than they do about “pocketbook issues,” such as the government ensuring that the economy runs well, that all those who want a job have one, that more people are covered by health care, or that more can afford to go to college.

Although the impeachment debate was consumed with whether the framers of the nation’s Constitution would have impeached and convicted the president, they certainly would have thought these national priorities were backward and simply nuts.

For starters, theirs was a federal government intended to be limited to the powers specifically enumerated in the Constitution — one that did not actively manage the economy (other than ensuring that individual states didn’t unduly restrict commerce) or ensure full employment; the market was supposed to determine the optimal level.