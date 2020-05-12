Trump's dangerous WHO threat

Ever since the early Reagan years, the right wing in this country has waged war on U.N. agencies such as the WHO. They’ve called these agencies ineffective, but the truth is they’re more worried about the bottom line for a small number of multinational corporations.

Now, Trump is trying to further that mission for even more venal reasons: shifting blame for his own catastrophic failure on containing the coronavirus pandemic, even as he and his far-right business allies — like the DeVos family, who sponsored anti-quarantine protests in Michigan and elsewhere, often by heavily armed protesters — lobby to set it ablaze again by reopening the economy. Trump announced in a tweet on April 14 that he was “halting funding” for the global health organization.

He charged the WHO with colluding with the Chinese and failing to “share information in a timely and transparent fashion.” This despite the fact that top Trump officials, including the National Institute of Health’s Anthony Fauci, had been consulting with the WHO on a regular basis throughout the crisis.

As is the case with all large organizations, the WHO is far from perfect. Yet it is playing a key role in poorer countries, and its importance will only grow as the pandemic spreads in these nations.