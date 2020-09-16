Trump is Carter 2.0

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan and I served on the Budget Committee together. I admired his dedication to free markets and willingness to bravely talk about Social Security reform. Ryan commented that in politics, “we have a responsibility to try and rebuild. Don’t call a woman a ‘horse face.’ Don’t cheat on your wife. Don’t cheat on anything. Be a good person. Set a good example.”

These words are as simple as they are true and once defined what it meant to be a conservative. But Trump blasted Ryan as a “baby” and today the 2012 vice-presidential nominee has been chased out of office by Trump.

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake and I built a friendship with each other that started when I learned he and his wife met in my home state. Flake had the courage to speak out about excessive public spending and big government. As a congressman, he declared, “I believe that holding a conservative line on the growth of federal agencies, the federal budget, and the national debt is the most important part of my job.” This used to be a fundamental tenet of the pre-Trump GOP.

But when Flake spoke out about Trump’s immature behavior, he was slammed by Trump as “toxic” and childishly teased as “flaky.” Today, conservatives like Flake are out of office.