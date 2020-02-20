Trump, GOP feeling fine

Democrats are touting their record-setting 300,622 turnout (breaking the 2008 record of 288,672), and after disappointing numbers in the Iowa caucus, with good reason. However, they also had five well-known contenders driving up turnout, along with a millionaire, a billionaire, a former governor of a neighboring state and a Hawaiian congresswoman who literally moved to New Hampshire. And there are nearly 78,000 more eligible voters (Democrats and unaffiliated) than in 2008 when the previous record was set, giving Democrats a larger population from which to draw.

Republicans had an incumbent president who, for all practical purposes, was unopposed. While former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld might take himself seriously, few others do. The 2016 Libertarian Party vice-presidential candidate couldn’t get to double digits in New Hampshire on Tuesday. And by failing to break the 10% threshold, Weld won’t receive a single delegate. Weld has pledged to remain in the campaign through at least Super Tuesday.

New Hampshire state GOP chairman Steve Stepanek is pleased. “What the primary showed was phenomenal support, not just for Donald Trump but for the entire party,” Stepanek told NHJournal at a crowded victory party Tuesday night in Bedford. “The energy we’ve seen, at the rally and in the primary, is off the charts. There’s an enthusiasm here for Republicans that’s not here for the Democrats.