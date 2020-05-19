Toward a new normal

DOJ moved to drop the case against Flynn due to the revelations, and Sullivan responded by appointing a former prosecutor and judge to argue against the DOJ’s request! Sullivan has made no secret of his disdain for Flynn when in December 2018, Sullivan exploded at Flynn saying, “I’m not hiding my disgust, my disdain, for this criminal offense.”

How will this odd case be resolved? There’s no doubt how Judge Sullivan feels about Flynn. There’s little if any doubt about how the newly appointed prosecutor feels about Flynn. But, court hearings are supposed to be about facts and laws, not about feelings. To be fair, Judge Sullivan has a long record of castigating political defendants on both sides of the aisle. Nevertheless, it’s way past time to exonerate General Flynn and move on.

Lastly, the class of 2020 has graduated! Hallelujah! Was 9-11 an omen from the moment these students entered the world? Eighteen years later they’re moving out into a world plagued with politics and pandemics. What’s next? Killer Hornets? Seriously!