Toward a new normal

During last Saturday’s press conference, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi admitted he had made some mistakes. That’s a good thing. As an example, Reeves said he now realizes there are no non-essential businesses, workers or people. That’s another good thing.
A day earlier, Reeves eased some of his restrictions saying, “Personal responsibility is better than any government order. Guidelines are better than lockdowns. Trust with risk is better than unchecked government power.” Hooray! Now, if only mayors would adopt these values!
Last week Mississippi’s State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs also gave some good news with an ambitious plan to test every nursing home resident and employee the next two weeks. Why have we waited so long? Why hasn’t this already been done locally?
Some have continued to wonder why we shut everything down. In hindsight, will we eventually see the lockdown as a mistake that damaged lives and livelihoods more than the pandemic itself? Time will tell.
We’re quickly and finally approaching the wonderful Memorial Day weekend when we hope churches and assemblies at cemeteries will be open. After all, we’ve survived mingling with scores of others in “big box” stores throughout the lock down.
Meanwhile, the Russian ruse has continued to run amok in Washington in U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan’s courtroom. You may remember the DOJ/FBI entrapped Lt. General Michael Flynn, forcing him to plead guilty to lying to the FBI. Last week secret records from the House Intelligence Committee were declassified documenting how far the Obama administration had gone for political gain. One small crack in the dam.
DOJ moved to drop the case against Flynn due to the revelations, and Sullivan responded by appointing a former prosecutor and judge to argue against the DOJ’s request! Sullivan has made no secret of his disdain for Flynn when in December 2018, Sullivan exploded at Flynn saying, “I’m not hiding my disgust, my disdain, for this criminal offense.”
How will this odd case be resolved? There’s no doubt how Judge Sullivan feels about Flynn. There’s little if any doubt about how the newly appointed prosecutor feels about Flynn. But, court hearings are supposed to be about facts and laws, not about feelings. To be fair, Judge Sullivan has a long record of castigating political defendants on both sides of the aisle. Nevertheless, it’s way past time to exonerate General Flynn and move on.
Lastly, the class of 2020 has graduated! Hallelujah! Was 9-11 an omen from the moment these students entered the world? Eighteen years later they’re moving out into a world plagued with politics and pandemics. What’s next? Killer Hornets? Seriously!
Of course we all wish them well as they enter adulthood, the labor force, military, trade school or college. In an age of knowledge we’re introducing these new adults to a world with many questions as well as more debate than communication. They can navigate the new rapids they will face. They’re probably the most bullied generation having come of age during the era of social media. Hopefully, they have benefitted from the respite the lock down has afforded each of us, our families and friends.
No doubt, we’ve all had more time than ever. Maybe we’ve had enough time to realize relationships are the most valuable things we can have. That would be a good new normal.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
