Tornado’s ‘miracle baby’

In later years, we learned that series of storms had killed a number of people in Laurens County. In 2015, Vivian Glover researched that tornado in preparation for The Times and Democrat’s “Tapestry of Their Times” article she was writing about me, Iris. “It was May 5, 1933 when a tornado hit the Piedmont, killing 15 people, injuring more than 60 and leaving many homeless and more than a million dollars in damage … The tornado’s speed over Laurens County was a category F4 with speeds of 201 mph or more …”

Hassell’s third birthday was celebrated in the hospital. He recalls a cake with candles being brought to him there. Our cousin Lewis described Hassell as being like one huge skinned knee.

When she was released from the hospital, Mama stayed a short while with Daddy’s family, then went to south Georgia to continue her recuperation under the care of her mother and sisters. I’m sure brother Hassell was well cared for, even spoiled, by all the adult attention. I never knew if Daddy had driven them down to Georgia or if they had traveled by train. After the tornado, he had returned the new automobile and never again paid for anything on “time.”