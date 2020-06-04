Time for change in Bamberg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Oct. 7, 2019 I spoke the following words to Bamberg County Council. I wish I could say my words seemed to matter to them, but except for Sharon Hammond and Clint Carter, they did not. It is time for a new county council that will work together and treat the citizens of the county with respect.

“Being an elected council member does not mean that a few of you were given the rights to ramrod your ideas, your agendas over everyone in the county. There is a serious divide between the citizens of the county and the council because the actions of most of you sitting in front of me have caused great distrust. People want to see their elected leaders display humility, to have freedom from pride and arrogance. We are living in a time when it is hard to trust what our leaders are saying is truthful. It is important that our elected officials are honest, to know that it is OK to be wrong. To have the strength to just say, ‘I blew it. Now let’s try to figure out a better way to accomplish our goals together.

“My questions to each of you on the council: Are you, each of you, able to say you are an elected council member that displays the characteristics of having grace, displaying humility and have the ability to speak with clarity? Have each of you worked together as a council to create a government that is financially stable and fiscally responsible?