The worst possible time

In the immediate term, we need more physical space to use as emergency shelters or cooling centers, so people can be sheltered without risking infection.

The hotel industry reports a room vacancy rate of almost 70 percent as of May 20. Add to the list vacant apartment units and unused public and commercial buildings. There’s no reason governments can’t use all of this vacant space to shelter people while maintaining social distancing.

We also need a nationwide moratorium on electricity shutoffs and a mandate to reconnect those who’ve already had essential utilities disconnected, as more than 800 organizations have called for. This won’t eliminate the need for cooling centers, but will significantly reduce the need.

In the longer term, we must build a robust public health network (as other countries such as New Zealand have) to address pandemics effectively.

Finally, it’s essential to address climate change. This includes cutting our greenhouse gas emissions rapidly to prevent hurricanes, wildfires and heat waves from becoming more severe than they already are, while ensuring a just transition for all communities and workers. It also includes adapting our social systems and infrastructure to be more able to withstand disasters, following the lead of the most affected communities.

We have the resources to meet each of these challenges with humanity and justice — we just need the political will.

Basav Sen directs the Climate Policy Program at the Institute for Policy Studies. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

