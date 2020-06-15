The internet isn’t breaking

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Every crisis brings fringe players out of the woodwork, and COVID-19 is no different. The flat-earthers insist we can open immediately and ignore the certain rebound of the virus. The doomsayers tell us we should be in a bunker for the next two years. The trick for policymakers is to separate the signal from the noise and follow the facts.

The same dynamic is occurring in the public square on broadband policy where some extreme voices are seeking to grab limelight, push hidden regulatory agendas, and maybe grow their twitter followers by claiming that U.S. broadband is “breaking” during COVID (it’s not) and that the FCC is misleading the public with claims about universal broadband availability (the FCC simply stated, accurately, the number of homes without broadband has fallen to historic lows at 5.6 percent).

One of the most outlandish recent claims was made by Sascha Meinrath, who argues that U.S. broadband infrastructure is failing because of COVID traffic surges and “decades of deferred investment.” Neither of these is true.