The case for innovation

As with the Zika outbreak, decentralized Internet data are being aggregated to track the spread of coronavirus and to predict its onset in other locales. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, algorithms ply vast quantities of Google searches, social media posts, and other internet data to identify patterns than no human being would ever see.

Medical regulation and contagion: The above accounts suggest that more flexible regulations for telemedicine, information systems and drones would be beneficial. Coronavirus should also raise questions about regulatory oversight over other areas of health care. Should it be easier for doctors licensed in one state to offer services in other states? Should non-physician providers (e.g., nurse practitioners, pharmacists) have greater latitude to offer unsupervised services — particularly where there are few if any doctors? Should public and private insurers reimburse physicians for phone calls, emails, video conferences, etc.? Should hospitals and clinics have greater leeway to expand services without going through expensive, cumbersome certificate-of-need processes? Should the Food and Drug Administration’s drug and device approval processes operate more rapidly and less expensively?

“May you live in interesting times,” is allegedly a Chinese curse from antiquity. So far, 2020 looks to be quite interesting.

Robert Graboyes is a senior research fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, where he focuses on technological innovation in health care. He is the author of “Fortress and Frontier in American Health Care” and has taught health economics at five universities. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

