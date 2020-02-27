Surviving debate chaos

Was it a “train wreck?” Or “total chaos?” Or “a shout fest?” Liberal Democrats and pundits all used those words — and worse — to describe Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in Charleston. They are being too kind.

The first 45 minutes or so of the debate were unwatchable — even if you couldn’t see it. Tuesday was a travel day for NHJournal so we had to listen to much of the debate on the radio. It was incoherent. Pete Buttigieg talking over Bernie Sanders resulted in noises even dogs couldn’t hear. There may have been a good debate in there somewhere, but who could here it over Joe Biden’s constant shouts of “I already did that!”

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham had a pretty fair-minded, if unflattering, take: “Drunks in a bar arguing among themselves are less annoying, more courteous and entertaining, and make more sense than the candidates in the South Carolina debate.”

For most of the candidates, it doesn’t matter. Tom Steyer doesn’t have a future in this race. Neither does Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and it’s hard to see one for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, either. (If you disagree, answer this question: Name a state Warren will win. Including Massachusetts.) Nothing they said in this debate was going to move their candidacy forward.