Super Tuesday chaos

The Iowa Caucuses were such a disaster that the Associated Press still hasn’t named a winner. But Super Tuesday could be worse.

In California, new to the Super Tuesday lineup this year, most voters will vote on new machines, in different locations than other years, and at a different time of year – March instead of June.

“I’m just keeping my fingers crossed that nothing crazy happens,” says Joan Hardie of the League of Women Voters in Glendale/Burbank.

In Los Angeles County, where 3 million people are expected to vote on Tuesday, most of the regular neighborhood polling places won’t be open this year as voters are being routed to “vote centers.” There are 970 vote centers, but only some of them are open for the full 11 days of the voting period, which began Feb. 22. Others don’t open until Feb. 29. Voters with no party affiliation, called NPPs (no party preference), can vote in the Democratic primary, but only if they request a Democratic “crossover” ballot.

All of this is new in California this year, rolled out after passage of a state law intended to make voting more convenient.