Students and national debt

The issue of the debt has no such equivalent. There is no clear cut way that an individual can make a meaningful difference to remedy the problem. It is seen as unemotional and impersonal.

Many college students do not understand what the debt is and how it affects them. We have not experienced in our lifetime a period of long-term, slow economic growth that can occur when debt is left unchecked. We do not fully understand the effect of monetary policy on everyday life, simply because at this point in our lives, it has yet to affect us in a significant, direct way. More often than not, college students have not entered the full-time job market and do not have mortgages, retirement savings or large investments. Therefore, we have less incentive to understand the interaction between macroeconomics and personal finance.

Of course, college students are incurring more student debt than any generation before and the average cost of tuition is at an all-time high. When you are on a ramen noodle budget with your own debt looming, it’s hard to imagine overspending by $23 trillion and feel as if you have a personal responsibility to remedy it. The little-known irony is that failure to address the national debt can cause the interest rates on our student debt to increase.