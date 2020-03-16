Stand up and be heard

• A newspaper used the Freedom of Information Act to prove long-denied allegations that a deputy sheriff had sex with a high school principal in her office and drove her around in his patrol car while on duty. The principal was removed but got a sweetheart deal to go away.

• A county magistrate, who had been suspended from the bench, was given a year’s back pay by a county administrator without approval of county council.

There are dozens of additional Sunshine Week reporting examples from the past year.

And the battle goes on. There has been an effort in the S.C. House of Representative to close public access to business license applications. If passed, this would mean the public could not find out if an objectionable business is opening in their neighborhood. Who are they trying to protect and why?

In the preface to “A Public Officials Guide to Compliance with South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act,” Attorney General Alan Wilson recommends that, when in doubt, public bodies should disclose public records, announce meetings correctly and keep meetings open to the public.

In reality, public bodies are more likely to listen to their constituents about government transparency.