Signal of weakness, fear

Vote for a candidate you support, not one that you loathe.
This is a pretty basic maxim that should guide all of our choices if we are acting in good faith in the democratic process. And it is what separates our ask of South Carolina Republican voters from the dangerous and un-American meddling put forward by others.
Our belief is that South Carolinians who want to see a change in the direction our country is headed should go to the polls on Saturday and vote for the candidate they think most closely reflects their values.
We expect many of these voters may be Republicans or former Republicans. People who see the world like former Republican Gov. Mark Sanford or former Republican Congressman Bob Inglis. Both of these men have spoken out against the unlawful and reckless presidency of Donald Trump. There are thousands of people in the Palmetto State just like them.
They should have a chance to make sure their voices are heard when the most powerful office in the world is at stake.
Unfortunately, they can’t express that through the Republican primary because Trump and the South Carolina GOP chose to imitate despots throughout the world by canceling their primary to ensure that Dear Leader didn’t face a challenge.
This deeply undemocratic (and frankly cultish) action has now been compounded by the encouragement of Republicans to vote in the Democratic candidate for Bernie Sanders because they believe him to be the most extreme person in the race, and thus the easiest for Trump to beat.
As a practical matter, this argument is dubious, and an astonishingly risky prospect if the Trump supporters really believe their own rhetoric about the dangers of socialism. Why anyone would want to put someone so dangerous a coin flip away from the White House is mysterious. Such schemes are irresponsible and childish.
Cancelling one election just to sabotage another is something out of a tyrant’s playbook, not a constitutional conservative’s. It’s merely own-the-libs-style trolling that Nikki Haley rightly condemned.
If you can’t find a candidate in the Democratic primary who you believe could earn your vote in November, then stay home. For the rest of us, those who wish we could vote in a Republican primary but are stuck with the Democratic option – our calculus is the opposite.
If you feel abandoned by the party you grew up in, but are afraid the Democrats will nominate an extremist who you cannot stomach, Saturday is your chance to do something about it. By helping the Democratic Party nominate a candidate who can defeat Trump, you are participating in the process as it’s designed to work.
Trump lost the House of Representatives in large part due to people like those who elected Joe Cunningham in a district that had gone to the Republicans since 1980. The voters who carried Cunningham to victory should have an opportunity to be part of the coalition that determines the next Democratic presidential candidate as well – or the Democrats risk losing them back to the GOP.
There are plenty of voters in this country who are disgusted by how extremists are coming to dominate both parties. For millions of Americans, a choice between reactionary socialism and bigoted nationalism is no choice at all. These Americans deserve to have their say before that option is thrust upon them.
And they deserve to have that say on a fair playing field.
In a two-party system, it is essential that voters have the power to pick who will lead each party on the ballot free from intrusion. When parties cancel their primaries, they’re telling their voters that they don’t get a say in what the party looks like. If they don’t like the option, their only choice is to vote for someone else.
When one party tries to sabotage the other’s primary election, it doesn’t signal confidence in their nominee. It signals weakness and fear – worries they might have avoided if they hadn’t cancelled their elections in the first place.
On Saturday, decide whether to vote by asking yourself one simple question: Is there someone on that ballot I would prefer to choose over Donald Trump? If the answer is yes, give them your support and have your say in our process.
Tim Miller is the director of Center Action Now, a 501(c)4 working to rebuild the political center. He is a contributing writer for The Bulwark and was senior advisor to the anti-Trump Our Principles PAC during the 2016 election.