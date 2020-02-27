Signal of weakness, fear

Vote for a candidate you support, not one that you loathe.

This is a pretty basic maxim that should guide all of our choices if we are acting in good faith in the democratic process. And it is what separates our ask of South Carolina Republican voters from the dangerous and un-American meddling put forward by others.

Our belief is that South Carolinians who want to see a change in the direction our country is headed should go to the polls on Saturday and vote for the candidate they think most closely reflects their values.

We expect many of these voters may be Republicans or former Republicans. People who see the world like former Republican Gov. Mark Sanford or former Republican Congressman Bob Inglis. Both of these men have spoken out against the unlawful and reckless presidency of Donald Trump. There are thousands of people in the Palmetto State just like them.

They should have a chance to make sure their voices are heard when the most powerful office in the world is at stake.

Unfortunately, they can’t express that through the Republican primary because Trump and the South Carolina GOP chose to imitate despots throughout the world by canceling their primary to ensure that Dear Leader didn’t face a challenge.