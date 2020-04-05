Sheriff takes steps to protect his team, the people it serves

• Use household cleaning sprays or wipes according to the label instructions.

• Wash laundry thoroughly.

• If laundry is soiled, wear disposable gloves and keep the soiled items away from your body while laundering. Wash your hands immediately after removing gloves.

• Avoid having any unnecessary visitors.

• For any additional questions about their care, contact their health care provider or state or local health department.

As the sheriff of this county, I do not take the health and safety of our citizens, or that of my employees, lightly. It is my sworn obligation and duty to protect Orangeburg County to the best of my ability. It is equally important that I provide and maintain a safe and effective workplace environment for the members of my team. Taking that into consideration, my command staff and I have taken steps to ensure that we continue to provide the quality services that our citizens have grown to expect, and with as few interruptions as practical.

I maintain that every member of my team is important to our law enforcement mission, however, as a safety precaution, I must limit casual contact between employees and citizens to minimize their opportunity for exposure to the deadly COVID-19 virus.