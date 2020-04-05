Sheriff takes steps to protect his team, the people it serves

As a nation entering the month of April, we are facing a pandemic that has been affecting all of us directly and indirectly on so many levels.
As the chief law Enforcement officer for Orangeburg County, a husband, father, brother and son, I am doing all that I can to protect my family, the deputies who serve alongside me, the community and myself.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has taken the necessary precautions to streamline services in efforts to protect the employees and limit as much in person contact as possible to aid in flattening the curve of the infectious disease COVID-19. Our first line of defense is to do all that we can as a community to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines:
• Clean your hands often – Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds after you have been in a public place and after sneezing, coughing or blowing your nose.
• Avoid touching your face – eyes, nose or mouth.
• Avoid close contact with other people. Use social distancing when with others, 6 feet when with other people.
• Stay at home if you are sick.
• Cover coughs and sneezes and throw tissues away after use.
• Wear a facemask if you are sick.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces often.
Prevent the spread of germs when caring for someone who is ill:
• Have the person stay in one room, away from other people, including yourself, as much as possible.
• If possible, have them use a separate bathroom.
• Avoid sharing personal household items, like dishes, towels and bedding.
• If facemasks are available, have them wear a facemask when they are around people, including you.
• It the sick person can’t wear a facemask, you should wear one while in the same room with them, if facemasks are available.
• If the sick person needs to be around others (within the home, in a vehicle, or doctor’s office), they should wear a facemask.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after interacting with the sick person. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Every day, clean all surfaces that are touched often, like counters, tabletops, and doorknobs.
• Use household cleaning sprays or wipes according to the label instructions.
• Wash laundry thoroughly.
• If laundry is soiled, wear disposable gloves and keep the soiled items away from your body while laundering. Wash your hands immediately after removing gloves.
• Avoid having any unnecessary visitors.
• For any additional questions about their care, contact their health care provider or state or local health department.
As the sheriff of this county, I do not take the health and safety of our citizens, or that of my employees, lightly. It is my sworn obligation and duty to protect Orangeburg County to the best of my ability. It is equally important that I provide and maintain a safe and effective workplace environment for the members of my team. Taking that into consideration, my command staff and I have taken steps to ensure that we continue to provide the quality services that our citizens have grown to expect, and with as few interruptions as practical.
I maintain that every member of my team is important to our law enforcement mission, however, as a safety precaution, I must limit casual contact between employees and citizens to minimize their opportunity for exposure to the deadly COVID-19 virus.
Realizing that an exposure may be imminent, I have taken the following measures to reserve some employees for the continuance of daily provisions, in the event that we experience a quarantine situation for a staff member. Additionally, I have implemented the following measures that began on March 19. These are all subject to modification as needed:
Code 10 (Main Office) is still operating under certain limitations:
• Access to front lobby is restricted to one customer at a time (deputy stationed at the entrance to direct customers).
• Sanitation of side doors will be implemented frequently and scheduled by inspectors.
• The switchboard operator, desk sergeant and records clerk will be limited to operate through glassed windows when possible, and with appropriate PPE and sanitation equipment.
• The work schedules of the record’s clerks will stagger on a daily basis and may be supplemented by clerical members from Code 100 (Victim's Services).
• The lobby will be sanitized after every customer/call for service.
• Most clerical employees will operate on a staggered schedule when appropriate to limit employee and civilian contact.
Code 100 -- Victim’s Services Building, Chestnut Square:
• Day-to-day operations will be consolidated with Code 10 Main Office as much as possible.
• Limited access between civilians and clerical employees (all employees will utilize the rear door for exit and entry).
• All sex-offender registration will be conducted by investigators at the offender’s home.
• Suspension of non-ferrous metal permits for now, but with the possibility of sending this service to the Code 10 Main Office.
• Staggered work schedules for clerical employees when possible.
• Victim’s advocates will continue to offer around-the-clock services but will operate on a staggered schedule when possible to minimize the frequency of face-to-face contact.
Many of you are aware of Executive Order 2020-17 issued by Gov. Henry McMaster, which closes non-essential businesses across the state. It is important that business owners adhere to this order as well as it will aid in the prevention and potential spread of COVID-19.
It is very important that we abide by the social-distancing guidelines and other criteria that the CDC has recommended to us. We are a strong community that will get through this together.
I want to personally thank you for your prayers for the agency, this community, the medical professionals on the front line and behind the scenes and for our nation as we navigate our way through this. As always I and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office remain committed to serving you with excellence and professionalism.
Leroy Ravenell is sheriff of Orangeburg County.
