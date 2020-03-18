Share the toilet paper

Oh the roller coaster we’ve ridden, from sweeping high above the rooftops to circling perilously into the depths far below. News is constantly reframing reality or making us mad when idiots push politics just to blame others. What’s wrong with these people? Then, out of the blue, we’ve laughed inside and smiled out loud at the toilet paper comedy in the midst of a crisis.

Last week trying to clarify a common falsehood circulating on social media and in political circles, I found myself being sucked into an argument with someone in Seattle I didn’t even know! The crisis is getting to all of us. After sleeping on it, I posted an apology the next morning.

The crisis has panicked investors into crashing the strongest bull market the world has ever seen. Why? Probably for the same reason people have been frightened into buying toilet paper for life. Maybe not. So, what’s up with the run on toilet paper? The TP panic has been a source of comic relief mixed with the clarity of need for basic hygiene. Feels like we’re back in junior high again.

The more reasonable among us are medical folks who have been reminding us to do what our mothers always told us to do. CDC.gov offers steps to prevent illness, what to do if we get sick, and the latest information about Coronavirus Disease 2019. Above all, don’t panic.

