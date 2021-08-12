SCSU face of change: Student body by design, not chance

Higher education must face those changes, including SCSU. In celebration of the late great James Baldwin’s birthday on Aug. 2: “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” SCSU has again another opportunity to face change.

Check out this change occurring in higher education. The terms “freshman, sophomore, junior and senior” will become defunct with the new terms “first-year student, second-year student, third-year student” and other terms like “lower division” and “upper division.” Facing change is inevitable.

Change the conversations, change the actions, change the people, hence change the enrollment-management enigma. It is true that SCSU is no different than any other agency or institution as it must embrace change, for SCSU faces the Machiavellian issue: “There is nothing more difficult to carry out, nor more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to handle, than to initiate a new order of things. For the reformer has enemies in those who profit by the old, and only lukewarm defenders in all those who would profit by the new order.” (Machiavelli, The Prince)