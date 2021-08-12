SCSU face of change: Student body by design, not chance

The menacing question is as James E. Clyburn, U.S. House of Representatives, D-S.C., and majority whip, posits about the entire “drama” at South Carolina State University, especially enrollment:
“How could you be losing enrollment at that school? Doesn’t make sense to me.” ("Clyburn says focus should be on supporting S.C. State University" by Bradley Harris, The T&D, Jul 14, 2021).
Agreeing with Congressman Clyburn, this scribe poses four questions for S.C. State. The answers must be affirmed quantitatively and qualitatively.
1. Who wouldn’t want to be at an institution that was alive with growing and developing people?”
2. Who wouldn’t want to attend an institution that was helping you discover your talents and abilities, and then encouraging you to develop those talents fully?
3. Who wouldn’t want to persist and become fully involved at an institution where you were becoming more alive intellectually and personally as you developed your talents?
4. Who wouldn’t want to achieve at an institution that was actively helping you discover new talents and abilities and helping you grow toward your fullest capacity?”
Is that South Carolina State University? Students, parents and benefactors ask these questions because higher education is an investment with a desired return. Many SCSU alumni tend “to wax nostalgic” about their years “through the groves and classic halls,” but much has changed and is changing.
Higher education must face those changes, including SCSU. In celebration of the late great James Baldwin’s birthday on Aug. 2: “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” SCSU has again another opportunity to face change.
Check out this change occurring in higher education. The terms “freshman, sophomore, junior and senior” will become defunct with the new terms “first-year student, second-year student, third-year student” and other terms like “lower division” and “upper division.” Facing change is inevitable.
Change the conversations, change the actions, change the people, hence change the enrollment-management enigma. It is true that SCSU is no different than any other agency or institution as it must embrace change, for SCSU faces the Machiavellian issue: “There is nothing more difficult to carry out, nor more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to handle, than to initiate a new order of things. For the reformer has enemies in those who profit by the old, and only lukewarm defenders in all those who would profit by the new order.” (Machiavelli, The Prince)
The approach must be meaningfully embraced with millions of dollars expended in enrollment management, not a Title III Band-Aid. Enrollment management is not just the entry of new students, but that they are retained (retention) and persist to graduation. Many focus only on “freshmen,” not all students. It is continued persistence and success of all students.
Here's an example when enrollment management is misunderstood. In fall 2007 at SCSU, a record number of enrolled freshmen (1,292) were first-time, full-time, degree-seeking students. However, from fall to fall, 462 (36%) of those students did not return (SCSU Fact Book). Retention (part of enrollment management) equals cost effectiveness. If we did the math, suggesting that tuition and fees were approximately $10,000 (assuming an average with out-of-state students’ fees) x 462 students, SCSU lost $4.62 million in one year, affecting programs and services, with major impact to retention and graduation rates – enrollment management.
Concomitantly, SCSU was experiencing furloughs under the former president. As the face of SCSU presidential leadership has changed, other personnel remain in place – part of the challenge. Here are enrollment data from fall 2017 to spring 2021 (SCSU Fact Book available online): 2,942 (fall 2017); 2582 (spring 2018); 3022 (fall 2018); 2488 (spring 2019); 2479 (fall 2019); 2298 (spring 2020); 2339 (fall 2020); and 1958, (spring 2021). There is an obvious enrollment downward spiral, not attributable to COVID-19. Notably, the SCSU faculty also voted “no confidence” in Learie E. Luke, in the role as provost.
Since about 2012, there have been five directors for student success and retention, four admissions and recruitment directors, and four financial aid directors. These are critical areas of enrollment management. This kind of turnover cannot manifest in success.
Again, since the late George E. Cooper as president, there have been an acting president, Rita J. Teal; two interim presidents, Cynthia A. Warrick and W. Franklin Evans; and, two presidents, Thomas J. Elzey and James E. Clark. All of this instability is the face of trustees who do not understand higher education and the criteria for an academic leader.
This former insider, now outsider, would not suggest that any input from Gov. Henry McMaster or from former Gov. Nikki Haley had significant impact on Clark’s dismissal as The T&D may have suggested in “Firing president: Lack of answers, instability worries (July 29, 2021). Clark’s selection was flawed from the beginning. There is probably no higher education board of trustee in the country that selects one of its seated members to be president of a university, especially a person without any academic credentials.
Even the University of South Carolina’s “chickens came home to roost,” so to speak, and USC had to face the music with its Robert L. Caslen appointment. Caslen, however, was gracious in proffering his resignation. As for SCSU, board members allegedly suggested that Clark was offered a concession if he’d resign, which he refused, hence the “firing.” This alleged story is publicly unreported – a personnel matter in executive session no doubt.
Once again, Alexander Conyers will face an issue as did Clark. He is not an academic, not to dismiss his great potential. Without a competent academic leader and a revamped interim team, Conyers is compromised. Again, SCSU faculty voted “no confidence” in the provost. The SCSU board must empower Conyers to act, addressing the face of this Dunning-Kruger effect.
Let’s toss this in for free too. According to an HBCU Times article featuring John J. Funny, SCSU National Alumni Association president, “S.C. State Alumni Raise $1.2 million” (July 7, 2019). Clark and no HBCU president should rely just on alumni giving. Consider this. Mackenzie Scott, an American billionaire businesswoman, novelist, and philanthropist and former wife of Jeff Bezos of Amazon, gave millions of dollars as infusion to HBCUs. Imagine if SCSU leaders assertively sought these dollars. A one-time infusion of $50 million would do wonders while it would take alumni about 50 years to raise that amount if alumni are touting $1.2 million in one year. One of SCSU’s recently passed math professors remarked wittily: “Liars figure, but figures don’t lie.”
The imminent question is again: “Does SCSU have an enrollment plan, a master plan, a quantifiable strategic plan, a plan – a vision?” Well, Habakkuk 2:2 suggested: “Write the vision, and make it plain upon tables, that he may run that readeth it.” One successful leader suggests that the leader must convey the “vision” to the followers or team at least every 20 days.
If Conyers, the acting president, can exigently yet wisely sift through the extraneous matters and face the truth of the past and present while quickly identifying the problems and the players, he can only achieve success going forward during this period. He should already have a 100-day, short-term plan in place. After all, he was the new vice president for strategic initiatives. An enrollment-management think tank strategically should have been established already, with outsiders also impaneled.
Anything else is the face of chance. In sum, this scribe humbly submits: The face of the SCSU student body should be by design, not by chance.
Terrence M. Cummings is an SCSU alumnus (1987, 1988) and freelance writer, former contributor to The T&D editorial pages, former SCSU executive director for student success and retention, first South Carolina State University Staff Senate president (1997-2001) and former ex-officio member of the SCSU Board of Trustees. Cummings is retired and his only assignment is grand “Uncle,” his ultimate joy. Cummings can be reached at terrencemcummings@gmail.com.