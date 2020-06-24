Saving The State Theater

This is one more plague to erase the history of a people. We no longer have the West End. We no longer have the businesses on Golf Avenue. The only place we have left is the East End, which is the Railroad Comer.

I never thought I would see the city turn its back on the citizens of Orangeburg -- past and present. We need The State Theater as standing proof of what happened to a race of people in Orangeburg, South Carolina. If we get funding from the city, county and at the state level, there are grants for historical preservation for buildings. This is a building that should be on the historic registry.

And what could the building be used for? If we can ﬁnd theater seats from that era, it could once again be The State Theater or an event venue. Most of all, the absolute perfect use for this building would be the Orangeburg City and County Black History Museum.

It could feature photographs from the beginning of our struggles as a race of people up to today, including music, newspaper articles, video footage and other exhibits. And it could capture what happened directly across the tracks from The State Theater: “The Orangeburg Massacre.”