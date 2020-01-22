Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion have been named one of the best winter fishing destination in the U.S. by FishingBooker. https://fishingbooker.com/blog/winter-fishing-destinations/
Santee development project not forgotten; S.C. Gateway park, formerly Jafza, will soon see construction
Winter’s here, but that doesn’t mean you should put away your fishing rod just yet. Every serious angler knows that winter brings some fishing opportunities that you can’t experience during the warm months. Fishing during the colder months means different things to different anglers. Some like to walk on thick ice, while others prefer heading down south in search of sun, sea and fish.
FishingBooker, the world’s largest platform for booking fishing trips, has revealed its list of the seven best winter fishing destinations, and Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion made the list.
Why did Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion make the list?
Lake Marion and Lake Moultrie, also known as the Santee Cooper lake system, are the year-round hot spot for blue, flathead and channel Catfish. The lakes offer world-class fishing opportunities and, with the wintertime temperature drop, fishing for giant catfish heats up.
The lakes are right in between Charleston and Columbia. While Charleston is a world-famous tourist destination, Columbia also has plenty to offer. The capital of South Carolina is a historical and cultural hot spot, with lots of amazing museums, restaurants and parks.
This is the full list of places that made the list: Brainerd, Minnesota; Stuart, Florida; Kailua Kona, Hawaii; South Padre Island, Texas; Lakes Mitchell and Cadillac, Michigan; Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, South Carolina; Lake Hartwell, Georgia.
