Sanders, Trump, socialism

Clearly, encouraging a large investment of U.S. taxpayer money in two non-U.S. firms and granting preferred access to the U.S. market qualifies as an endorsement of the practice of socialism (at least on a one-time basis).

Like many people in positions of power who wish to create a better world, Barr did not use the word “socialism.” Most likely, he’d never wish to have that label pinned on his lapel. I’d venture to guess that if he were asked about his preference among economic systems, he, like his boss President Trump, would respond that he is a capitalist to the core. What Trump loyalist argues that you can make America great again by reverting to socialism?

This is the heart of the problem for those who worry about what some call “mission creep” over decades of American policy. We may start as a nation based on private ownership, free markets operating under a rule of law, and a limited role for government. And no matter how earnestly we identify with those ideals, we can still end up with a nation where vast sectors are owned or regulated by government, with only a limited role for markets.