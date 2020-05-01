Rose-colored glasses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Every year, The Times and Democrat rightly joins in on a week-long statewide tribute to industry. But every year, The T&D coverage and editorials on the subject turn out to be mere kiss-up pieces that ignore hard facts -- facts that for some reason the newspaper refuses to publicly discuss during Industry Appreciation Week or any other week.

Why is it that there is no coverage on whether we are getting a reasonable rate of return on our taxpayer-fueled economic development investments? Why are the high salaries paid to supposedly nonprofit economic development executives and staff sacrosanct from public scrutiny? And why, especially during Industry Appreciation Week, are the real impediments to future industrial expansion not discussed?

For instance, look at the big "news" afforded Bamberg County in The T&D this year. The Bamberg Piggy Wiggly was the only new significant job-generating (60 retail jobs) event for the entire year. So for Industry Appreciation Week, The T&D felt obliged to repeat, in full, a story it first ran on the store opening on Feb. 19, 2020.