RMC feels community caring

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Regional Medical Center (RMC) would like to send a special THANK YOU to all of our communities, families and friends who have stood by us in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether it’s through donations, phone calls, emails or prayers, we hear you, and more importantly, we feel you.

Words can’t express how proud we are to be a part of such a caring community. As we find ourselves in uncharted waters, one thing is for sure -- we are not in this alone. Together we can beat COVID-19. That’s what being “RMC Strong” is all about.

As a small community, we are bonded by the things that we hold close to our hearts. We all have dreams of seeing our children walk across the stage at graduation, having Sunday dinner at grandmother’s house and taking long walks in the park. We have so much in common and plenty to be thankful for, most of which is centered on our health, community and families. Now that we are faced with adversity, it all comes down to everyone doing their part to take care of each other. This is why we are not surprised that many of you continue to reach out to RMC asking how you can help.

So to answer you, first and foremost, the best way you can help is by keeping you and your family safe. Please do all you can to practice social distancing and follow the CDC-recommended guidelines to reduce the risks of COVID-19.