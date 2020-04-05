RMC feels community caring

Regional Medical Center (RMC) would like to send a special THANK YOU to all of our communities, families and friends who have stood by us in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether it’s through donations, phone calls, emails or prayers, we hear you, and more importantly, we feel you.
Words can’t express how proud we are to be a part of such a caring community. As we find ourselves in uncharted waters, one thing is for sure -- we are not in this alone. Together we can beat COVID-19. That’s what being “RMC Strong” is all about.
As a small community, we are bonded by the things that we hold close to our hearts. We all have dreams of seeing our children walk across the stage at graduation, having Sunday dinner at grandmother’s house and taking long walks in the park. We have so much in common and plenty to be thankful for, most of which is centered on our health, community and families. Now that we are faced with adversity, it all comes down to everyone doing their part to take care of each other. This is why we are not surprised that many of you continue to reach out to RMC asking how you can help.
So to answer you, first and foremost, the best way you can help is by keeping you and your family safe. Please do all you can to practice social distancing and follow the CDC-recommended guidelines to reduce the risks of COVID-19.
Additionally, you can lend a helping hand by making a donation to the RMC Foundation General Fund. We have established an easy way for you to make online donations that will help keep inventory levels high of essential Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and medical supplies used to care for patients. At present, RMC has PPE for our staff, however; items like latex gloves; N-95, isolation and surgical masks; isolation and surgical gowns; and hand sanitizer are needed and difficult to obtain from our vendors. Please contact Gordon Edwards jgedwards@regmed.com if you are able to donate any of these supplies. Your donation can help us secure these items as they become available across the nation.
Individually wrapped snack items, food and beverages are appreciated by our staff on the front lines. If you would like to help this way, please contact Sonya Medley slmedley@regmed.com.
To make a donation, please visit https://www.trmchealth.org/foundation/. 100% of all donations will purchase PPE and supplies for our employees and assist in child-care needs for our medical center staff.
Donations are tax-deductible.
