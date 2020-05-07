Right time for politics

This chaos only heightens the threat and intensifies our drive for security and togetherness. But as we do the mental and emotional gymnastics required to feel we’re a part of something bigger despite our isolation, it would help to have a leader in the Oval Office capable of inspiring us to a common cause.

Instead, let that cause be voting in November.

While it feels like so much is out of our control, we do still get a say in how we citizens respond to a crisis like this. And though there are many Republicans parroting the convenient trope that “now is not the time for politics,” I beg to differ. Now is not the time to lay down the most decisive tool of action available to most Americans. Now is the time for an appropriate and collective response to the failure of elected leadership this crisis has exposed.

Now is precisely the time for politics.

It might not be within our power to keep a virus from entering our community, but it is within our power to vote: based on what we have observed, based on the qualities we need in a leader, and based on facts.

If you are feeling powerless in the face of this pandemic, remember this empowering tool. Yes, you can and should stay home, and wash your hands, and wear a mask. Continue to cheer from your window to show your support for essential workers and savor as many moments of community and connection as you can find. But, please, don’t stop there. Remember that we choose who we want to lead us, and that leadership matters most in times of crisis.

Ron Steslow is a co-founder of The Lincoln Project and an ex-Republican political strategist. He has worked for Carly Fiorina, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and numerous high-ranking Republican officials. Since leaving the GOP, he has worked with a variety of independent and reform-oriented political organizations. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

