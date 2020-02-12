Restoring our democracy

With the Senate’s acquittal of President Donald Trump, the impeachment saga will end. What next?

It’s likely we will hear recriminations and accusations, see finger-pointing and even name calling. More evidence related to the president’s phone call with the Ukrainian president may surface as court cases unfold, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman go to trial, and we finally see John Bolton’s book.

Any additional information should be shared with voters as they move forward to make decisions in this next and pivotal election. But we also must look forward and use the events of the past year to strengthen our democracy. We can enact long-lasting reforms that will help guard against future abuse of power and election interference by any president, no matter to which party he or she is affiliated.

A healthy democracy keeps our leaders and government accountable to the people. We know from polls that such a government is exactly what people want. They are tired of the tumult, the lies and the political ground shifting beneath their feet every day.

We should use this opportunity to step back and enact ways to prevent future corruption of our government. We should advance bold, comprehensive reforms to fix our political system.