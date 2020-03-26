Reject the hysteria

Friends around the globe are coping with the worldwide coronavirus in various ways. Some are in full panic mode, but most are adjusting to life as it has become the past couple of weeks. One friend asked, “Who is your favorite poet?” It’s been a long time since I thought about that, but immediately Rudyard Kipling and his poem “If” came to mind, and seems to be appropriate considering life these days. “If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you …”

CNN is still fretting over all that’s wrong with President Donald Trump’s response to the crisis and blaming him for all that is wrong in America. Nevertheless, Trump has maintained a surprisingly calm demeanor during daily hostile Q&A sessions with the press. Don’t go to CNN if you want to “keep your head.”

The rest of Kipling’s first verse goes like this: “If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you, but make allowance for their doubting too; if you can wait and not be tired by waiting, or being lied about, don’t deal in lies, or being hated, don’t give way to hating, and yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise …” Interestingly, these lines reflect Trump’s public persona much more than his critics’ reactions, and yet, even his critics would agree with the last two points of the verse.