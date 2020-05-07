PPP failed small business

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Private lenders are once again submitting small-business loan applications to the Small Business Administration under the refunded Paycheck Protection Program.

Let us hope that this round of small-business loans turns out to be fairer than the first round that started April 3 and lasted less than two weeks before the money ran out.

I have written about how unfair the first round turned out for most small businesses and why. Now we have the information and examples of just how unfair the first round of the $349 billion PPP funding was to small businesses who tried to get loans to survive.

According to the Washington Center for Equitable Growth:

• “Just 4% of the loans made accounted for nearly 45% of the total pot of money made available under the program."

• 0.03 percent of the loans made having been for more than $5 million, representing a whopping 9% of all funding.

• The construction industry, for example, received more than 13% of total loan amounts despite representing only 4% of nonfarm payroll job losses in March 2020.