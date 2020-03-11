Pompeo, U.S. and China

Rather, the impression is that Trump and Pompeo are going through their own version of the routine of the good cop and the bad cop in dealing with a recalcitrant suspect. While Trump plays the good cop, talking up the wonders of a deal with China that many see as highly flawed, Pompeo goes around sounding notes of realism about a predatory power that he portrays as gnawing at the fabric of American life.

There’s as yet no evidence, but it seems highly likely that the two, the president and the secretary of state, have discussed this strategy. Trump may or may not be as dumb and unpredictable as his critics say he is, but surely Pompeo knows what he is doing and saying. In fact, to many who’ve been alarmed at China’s adventurism beyond its borders, at least until the panic engendered by the coronavirus diverted the attention of President Xi and those around him, much of what Pompeo is saying makes sense.

While Trump tweeted about his “long and very good conversation” with Xi on the phone about the coronavirus, Pompeo was berating the Chinese for just about everything. Most important, he said, they were stealing America’s high-tech secrets, maintaining unfair trade barriers despite the deal with Trump, spreading propaganda through insidious Confucius institutes on U.S. campuses, and scheming to take over the internet in the transition to 5G networks.

