Perfect summer storm

Anger over the death of yet another black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a white police officer has erupted in violent protests coast to coast. People looking for quick, easy answers will cling to that story. But it’s not the right story. The right story is more complicated, and it implicates nearly everyone.

The right story is partly rooted in the racial difficulties that have plagued the United States from slavery, to the Jim Crow South, to the strife of the 1960s, through the Rodney King fiasco, and now to George Floyd. Race is the elephant in every American room.

But instead of addressing it head on, we are subjected to the divisive election-cycle rhetoric of reparations, in which politicians tell hundreds of millions of Americans who never enslaved anyone that they should be forced to pay tens of millions of people who were never enslaved. Add to this the consistent efforts of the intellectual elite, as with the New York Times’ 1619 Project, to paint the nation not as it is, warts and all, but as a villainous criminal enterprise only made possible by chattel slavery. Lost on all of them is the fact that the United States, with its foundation of human equality, set hundreds of years of slavery on the path to extinction in just four score and seven years.