Pass the Illicit Cash Act

As a public official, it’s not unusual to have a front row seat to laws and policies that aren’t working. When that happens in Aiken, it’s my job as mayor to work with my fellow policymakers to fix those problems.
We can do it in Aiken. Our elected officials should be able to do it in Congress, too.
At this moment, lawmakers in Washington are faced with a very serious problem that threatens the safety of our communities and our country. Thankfully, this problem can be remedied with a simple solution.
The problem is that some of the world’s worst criminals, drug smugglers, human traffickers, even terrorists can hide their illicit activities from law enforcement – and they can do it legally. Sometime they hide right in our own communities.
These criminals hide from justice by using anonymous shell companies, which are perfectly legal under current U.S. law. When someone files the legal paperwork to form a company, they are not required to reveal the person or entity that stands to gain from the existence of that company. This is known as the beneficial owner, and there is no disclosure provision in federal law.
So when drug dealers or other criminal enterprises want to launder money in order to hide it from authorities, they can use anonymous shell companies. Without knowledge of the beneficial owner, law enforcement agencies often hit a dead end when investigating these crimes.
Shell companies registered in South Carolina and Georgia were used by a crime ring that defrauded Medicare for $25 million. The racket operated for years before investigators were able to detect it and charge the operators with a crime. The prosecutor in the case said the conspirators in that case had “taken health-care fraud to a new level.”
These Medicare fraudsters are only the tip of the iceberg. Drug cartels, terrorist, organizations and even foreign governments evading sanctions have used anonymous, legal American shell companies to move, hide, and launder money. According to the World Bank, more than 70% of grand corruption cases over the last three decades involved anonymous shell companies. Clearly, it’s well past time to change the law.
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has introduced legislation to do just that. The Illicit Cash Act would make a simple change that would stop the abuse of anonymous shell companies by criminals: it would require companies to disclose their true beneficial owners. The White House has also said it supports beneficial ownership disclosure.
For business owners, this requirement amounts to little more than filling out a bit of paperwork. The information required is nothing more than it takes to board a plane: name, address, date of birth, and a passport or driver’s license number. The requirement is designed to be as little of a burden as possible to small businesses that can be affected by administrative hoops and red tape.
As the operator of a family dry cleaning business, I appreciate the simplicity of the disclosure, which is only a minor step for small businesses to take to help make our financial system and our country more secure. Others feel the same way, according to polling that shows that three quarters of small business owners with an opinion support a requirement to provide personal information when forming a company.
The law is also designed to protect private information by making it available only to authorized users who are part of an active law enforcement investigation. Penalties for failing to disclose information apply only to criminals who knowingly break the law, not small business owners that make a simple mistake
The act is a simple, straightforward solution to a problem that has been pervasive for years. Criminals should not be able to operate legally right under our noses. This is an opportunity to enact a small change that will make a big difference.
Rick Osbon is the mayor of Aiken.