Pass the Illicit Cash Act

As a public official, it’s not unusual to have a front row seat to laws and policies that aren’t working. When that happens in Aiken, it’s my job as mayor to work with my fellow policymakers to fix those problems.

We can do it in Aiken. Our elected officials should be able to do it in Congress, too.

At this moment, lawmakers in Washington are faced with a very serious problem that threatens the safety of our communities and our country. Thankfully, this problem can be remedied with a simple solution.

The problem is that some of the world’s worst criminals, drug smugglers, human traffickers, even terrorists can hide their illicit activities from law enforcement – and they can do it legally. Sometime they hide right in our own communities.

These criminals hide from justice by using anonymous shell companies, which are perfectly legal under current U.S. law. When someone files the legal paperwork to form a company, they are not required to reveal the person or entity that stands to gain from the existence of that company. This is known as the beneficial owner, and there is no disclosure provision in federal law.