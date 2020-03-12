Panic is real pandemic

As of early March, there were fewer than 200 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States. Nonetheless Congress passed, and President Donald Trump signed, an $8.3 billion "emergency funding" bill theoretically related to containing the disease.

Had the federal government done nothing at all, the "beer flu" might have conceivably have ended up killing a tiny fraction of the number of Americans who will die of influenza during the same period.

Now that the federal government is blowing $8.3 billion, the chances of that happening will likely decrease -- not because coronavirus will kill fewer people, but because influenza will kill more. Attention paid to, and resources thrown at, victims of the predictable annual flu epidemic will decrease in favor of the minor but newly lucrative COVID-19 nuisance.

Yes, nuisance. Even the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, a big beneficiary of health panics, says that "information so far suggests that most COVID-19 illness is mild" (especially among those without underlying serious health conditions), that the virus "is NOT currently spreading widely in the United States," and that "[f]or most of the American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus at this time, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low."

