Panic deadlier than virus
0 comments

Panic deadlier than virus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump "Has a Problem as the Coronavirus Threatens the US," assert the authors of a New York Times analysis: "His Credibility."

In the tagline and elsewhere in the article, the authors imply that the spread of COVID-19, aka "the coronavirus," constitutes a "public health crisis" and a "national emergency" which Trump's "history of issuing false claims" handicaps him in selling plans to address.

If they're right about Trump's credibility, they're pointing to a feature, not a bug. The last thing we need is an impetuous political response to COVID-19.

The coronavirus is neither a national emergency nor a public health crisis in the U.S.. Absent heavy-handed government involvement it's unlikely to become either.

Yes, ERA has been ratified

What is COVID-19?

It's a regional epidemic in China, with a fairly low -- and continuously falling as more and more asymptomatic cases are discovered -- mortality rate even there.

It's likely to be far less deadly in the U.S., which has better air quality and about a fifth of the percentage of smokers as China. Like other "common cold" type viruses, it's more likely to kill those with compromised lungs and/or immune systems.

Yes, COVID-19 is coming to America. In fact, it's already here, and it's going to spread.

It will spread whether Trump appoints Vice President Mike Pence to stop it or not.

It will spread whether federal government and state governments impose draconian but ineffectual measures like travel restrictions and large-scale quarantines or not.

Political grandstanding over the coronavirus and "emergency measures" vs. the coronavirus will almost certainly kill more people -- in the U.S. and abroad -- than the coronavirus itself.

Every "emergency measure" imposes costs in the form of drag on economic activity.

We've already seen what happens to the stock market when business gets nervous about the Chinese nodes in its supply chains.

Fear of Mondale moment

Travel and trade restrictions mean higher prices and lost jobs, both of which discourage Americans from seeing doctors when they get sick.

Treating COVID-19 as a genuine American public health emergency instead of as an understandable but unjustified panic means medical resources get mal-invested in fighting COVID-19 instead of the other real, existing health problems they're needed to fight.

Higher prices, lost jobs and medical mal-investment are a recipe for dead Americans.

You probably won't get the coronavirus. If you do get it, it probably won't kill you. But politicians and bureaucrats trafficking in panic just might succeed where it fails.

THOMAS KNAPP

THOMAS KNAPP

Thomas L. Knapp (Twitter: @thomaslknapp) is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

‘Be Bamberg,' it's unnatural

Bamberg County residents, taxpayers and voters are gullible dunces. Or at least that's what Bamberg County Council Chairperson Sharon Hammond,…

Be Bamberg, naturally
Opinion

Be Bamberg, naturally

As we get into a new year, it is the perfect time to count our blessings and to envision the future of Bamberg County. Like many small, rural …

American identity at stake
Opinion

American identity at stake

"America is a God-fearing country with all that implies. America is the only major (first world) country in the world in which a majority of c…

Opinion

Sanders, Trump, socialism

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ continued success in the polls seems to indicate once again that socialism, or some form of it, is on the rise. Sanders m…

Kobe and JFK Jr.
Opinion

Kobe and JFK Jr.

We saw both of them grow up before our very eyes, largely through the media. From boys to men.

Opinion

What does SECURE secure?

WASHINGTON -- "Like grave robbers opening King Tut's tomb, Congress can't wait to get its hands on America's retirement account assets," the W…

Opinion

Pass the Illicit Cash Act

As a public official, it’s not unusual to have a front row seat to laws and policies that aren’t working. When that happens in Aiken, it’s my …

Opinion

Menthol ban is no solution

As the e-cigarette “health outbreak” continues, some states believe the federal government hasn’t done enough and are now taking action into t…

Elections have consequences
Opinion

Elections have consequences

Last year, the Justice Department was investigating whether to bring criminal charges against Andrew McCabe, then the FBI's deputy director.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News