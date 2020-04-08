Our Apollo 13 moment

It’s a given that any athlete, businessperson or individual should be able to perform in ideal conditions, but it’s the ones who adapt, overcome and operate in the worst of circumstances that we want to invest our time and resources. Which is why listening to unlikely sources for solutions and not relying on conventional wisdom are the preeminent tools to access in times like these.

As comfortable and stable as status quo may be, it will never refine or advance innovation or the solutions we need. It is the maverick, the one who colors outside the lines and often overlooked, that has the idea or missing piece that can solve our problem.

As deserving as they are of our unwavering support and esteem, we are dependent upon our public health care leaders, the health care system and the pharmaceutical industry to help us endure the current pandemic, but unconventional players are also needed to contribute to solving this epic world problem.

Data scientists who create models to identify unseen patterns and track outbreaks; design engineers to optimize enormously complicated supply chains; collaboration on therapeutic and vaccine development that prioritizes drug candidates with worldwide clinical trials in half the normal time; and cybersecurity assets to assure the integrity of networks and infrastructures from those who would further victimize us.