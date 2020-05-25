Opinion: Memorial Day Is Not for Sale

To be fair to American sensibilities, every national holiday has become commercialized. It is easy to track the seasons at local pharmacies, where the paraphernalia on the shelves rotate to service Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Easter and Mother’s Day in rapid succession.

On the one hand, it is hard to argue with freedom and free enterprise. Stores are just giving customers what they want: sales when consumers need them or have the time and luxury to take advantage of Black Friday or Veterans Day deals.

Indeed, in the era of COVID restrictions, when we are told when, where and how can we shop, we miss what we took for granted. These are — or were — everyday freedoms, just a fraction of the freedoms guaranteed for us by the victories on battlefields from Bunker Hill to Afghanistan. It seems severe to criticize our fellow citizens for yearning nostalgically for the days of unfettered, unmasked shopping sprees again.

On the other hand, COVID has also reminded us that our freedom, safety and prosperity are heavily dependent on the service and sacrifice of others. Today, the front is not “over there,” it’s right here in our communities. And, yes, our armed forces have waded into the battle, but they’re not the only ones on the frontlines. Nor is it just first responders who have answered the call.