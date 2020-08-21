New low for AP reporting

The recent page 1 article "Trump orders draw fire" is yet another example (among many) of the reason why The Associated Press can no longer be considered a true press organization, having become instead just an additional textual extension of the Democrat Party.
Even the mere niceties of who, what, when and where seem beyond the AP in its partisan ploys. Nowhere in the first-page paragraphs of this piece are President Donald Trump's recent executive orders even identified. Instead, they are identified in the first sentence as his "end run around Congress on coronavirus relief."
That is the type of thing that should be left for Pelosi, Schumer and the like to say. The reporter's job was to tell us what the hell he was talking about, and that Jonathan Lemire totally failed to do.
Never fear. By the second paragraph, the AP flacks have left Trump far behind, in favor of a long paragraph of Pelosi quotes (she at least refers to them as "executive orders," thus doing a bit of the alleged reporter's work for him). And, of course, without any direct quotes or statements by Trump to intervene, we got a couple of paragraphs later into Chuck Schumer's pronouncements.
Just to put the icing on a particularly rancid cake, there are no fewer than four references on page 1 alone to the reporter-assumed "fact" that the executive order is merely intended to help Trump's re-election bid ("that Trump likely needs to defeat Democrat Joe Biden," "With an eye on reversing his slide in the polls," "a pre-election ploy," and "his re-election chances imperiled by the pandemic."
No mention at all that maybe -- just maybe, mind you -- the Democrats at least as much as Trump are refusing to seriously negotiate on the relief situation because they want to hang onto the issue at all costs for their own political and electioneering purposes.
The AP has sunk to such a low point that it does little but prove what happens when a press association has no serious competition. I want to keep reading The T&D. Please give me a reason to do so.
Roy Thomas is from St. Matthews
