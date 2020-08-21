New low for AP reporting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The recent page 1 article "Trump orders draw fire" is yet another example (among many) of the reason why The Associated Press can no longer be considered a true press organization, having become instead just an additional textual extension of the Democrat Party.

Even the mere niceties of who, what, when and where seem beyond the AP in its partisan ploys. Nowhere in the first-page paragraphs of this piece are President Donald Trump's recent executive orders even identified. Instead, they are identified in the first sentence as his "end run around Congress on coronavirus relief."

That is the type of thing that should be left for Pelosi, Schumer and the like to say. The reporter's job was to tell us what the hell he was talking about, and that Jonathan Lemire totally failed to do.

Never fear. By the second paragraph, the AP flacks have left Trump far behind, in favor of a long paragraph of Pelosi quotes (she at least refers to them as "executive orders," thus doing a bit of the alleged reporter's work for him). And, of course, without any direct quotes or statements by Trump to intervene, we got a couple of paragraphs later into Chuck Schumer's pronouncements.