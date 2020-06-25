My virtual march

I imagine what he felt at that moment and afterward, how he viewed his co-workers, how he pulled himself together and managed to continue to work. I can’t bring myself to imagine what he did with the doll and the noose. And we, as his children, never knew. I don’t know what day it was he came home to us after taking down this effigy.

In the years ahead, when it was just us talking about life, Dad would end up describing that time, how he couldn’t walk away because we, his family, depended on him. He would then go on to reminisce about how many wonderful experiences he had at the same place, how reverently the owners treated him. And they did, ignorant of that incident, up until his death.

And the moral of this story? Dad was forced to leave here because of his early activism to push for the “Negro” schools to at least have the same resources and supplies as the white schools. The racism in the North was silent and perhaps more emotionally lethal. But he never stopped loving either place and the people he knew and with whom he communed in friendship, with sincerity and love.