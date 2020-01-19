I write in response to the opinion piece in The T&D on Sunday, Jan. 12, by Dr. Joseph Horton. It was titled “Methodists coming apart.”
Like Dr. Horton, I was born and raised in the Methodist Church. I was confirmed when I was 12 years old and ordained by the United Methodist Church in 1980. My husband and I have served as United Methodist pastors in South Carolina since 1982. However, I differ with Horton's statements on several points.
First, I disagree with his analysis that the members of the United Methodist Church have only two viewpoints, liberal and conservative. That opinion is a mischaracterization. I believe there is a larger group that he has omitted, the centrist/moderate.
For me, the centrist group reflects the primary understanding that United Methodists have had of themselves. This is perhaps best exemplified in the title of Dr. (now Bishop) Scott Jones’ book published in 2002, "United Methodist Doctrine: The Extreme Center."
The perspective of centrists is reflected in a statement from the United Methodist Book of Discipline (2016), P. 103, Section 2: “Beyond the essentials of vital religion, United Methodists respect the diversity of opinions held by conscientious persons of faith. [John] Wesley, [founder of the Methodist movement], followed a time-tested approach: ‘In essentials, unity; in non-essentials liberty; and in all things, charity.’” In other words, on non-essentials (including the issue of homosexuality), centrists seek to agree to disagree.
Second, the 16-member team that developed the Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace through Separation recognized that there are indeed three groups in the United Methodist Church with regard to the issue of homosexuality – progressives, centrists and traditionalists. Horton characterized the groups as liberals and conservatives, but those who selected members of the team intentionally included those in the middle as well.
Third, Horton indicates that the design team completely ignored the perspective of African Methodists. He neglects to note that the group was initiated and called together by Bishop John Yambasu of the African nation of Sierra Leone. Yambasu recognized that there was not unity following the decisions of General Conference 2019. Instead, the feeling of conflict intensified. Thus, in July 2019, he called together a group of United Methodist leaders from across the spectrum and around the world to consider a way beyond the conflict.
Rather than ignoring the perspective of African United Methodists, the design team was birthed out of the hope of an African bishop to bring an end to the conflict over homosexuality that has consumed so much time and energy of United Methodists for decades. Bishop Yambasu himself offered this statement when the news of the proposed separation was released: “All of us [in the group] are servants of the church and realize that we are not the primary decision makers on these matters. Instead, we humbly offer to the delegates of the 2020 General Conference the work which we have accomplished in the hopes that it will help heal the harms and conflicts within the body of Christ and free us to be more effective witnesses to God’s Kingdom.”
I do not think that the Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace through Separation is a perfect solution. However, I do believe that it offers a plan for United Methodists to move beyond the conflict that has taken so much of our attention as a denomination. That will allow us to focus on our true mission: “to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.”
