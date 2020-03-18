More alike than you think

It’s Sanders’ “Bernie Bros.” vs. Trump’s “MAGA Mob.”

Now, the terrifying vs. reassuring part: Some may say that to beat Trump, Sanders would have to be Trump-like in some aspects, meaning aggressive, accusatory and angry with a win-at-any-cost attitude. If you are pro-Bernie, that may be reassuring. But for Trump fans, it could be terrifying.

What about flexibility? Neither Trump nor Sanders seems to qualify in that department. According to an article in the February issue of The Atlantic magazine, Sanders in 2011 considered mounting a primary challenge against then-President Obama before the 2012 election. But Harry Reid, then the Senate majority leader, twice talked Sanders out of such a divisive move.

The Atlantic reported, “Obama and his circle tend to see Sanders’ ‘You’re with us or you’re wrong’ approach as unworkable and the criticism of his own record as president overrepresented on Twitter (Obama’s approval rating among Democrats is consistently in the 90s).” With that, many of us have seen that new campaign commercial in which Sanders appears to portray himself and Obama as “best buds.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Uh, not so fast.