Menthol ban is no solution

As the e-cigarette “health outbreak” continues, some states believe the federal government hasn’t done enough and are now taking action into their own hands. Utah, for instance, recently introduced legislation looking to lower teen vaping by limiting flavors like menthol. Yet, recent research suggests that menthol is actually reducing, not increasing, smoking and that banning the flavor would lead to adverse effects.

As state governments consider banning flavors, they should exclude menthol from being outlawed, lest regulations go a step too far.

One of Utah’s new proposed legislations is a bill that would tax tobacco products 86% of the manufacturer’s sale price, almost doubling the cost at the register. On the other side of the country, Rhode Island is considering a bill that would put a limit on the nicotine level that would be allowed in e-cigarettes. As states continue to regulate vaping, they need to be cautious of another dangerous piece of legislation that would ban flavored e-cigarettes.