MEMORIAL DAY: Three viewpoints

Opinion: We Must Say the Names of the Heroes Who Gave All in Defense of Freedom
By Denis McDonough
Every headstone in cemeteries across our nation and around the globe tells a story.
The letters etched upon those stones are the names of mothers, fathers, wives, husbands, daughters and sons. Far too many lived short lives — fighting and dying for the peace, freedom and opportunities we enjoy as Americans.
Whenever I walk through the sacred grounds of our national cemeteries, I pause and read the names aloud, my way of ensuring I never forget the ultimate sacrifice these patriots gave in defense of freedom.
On Memorial Day, my wish is that all Americans take the time to remember the sacrifices of these heroes by saying their names aloud. Saying the names of these men and women keeps their memory alive — the memory of their service, commitment, dedication and love of country. It reminds their families that we continue to stand with them.
My most humbling career experiences have been the privilege of meeting our men and women serving in Afghanistan and Iraq, visiting and seeing firsthand the resilience of those wounded and recovering, and sharing my deep condolences and grief with military families when their loved ones came home in a flag-draped coffin.
They aren’t just names. They are our families and friends, our neighbors and fellow citizens. These men and women have so many stories of bravery and valor to tell.
Wood National Cemetery in Milwaukee is the final resting place of four Civil War Medal of Honor recipients, Buffalo Soldiers, and Michelle Witmer, the first woman from the Wisconsin National Guard killed in war in 60 years. She served in Iraq with her sisters, Charity and Rachel.
Army Private David Bennes is buried in San Antonio. He earned the Medal of Honor in World War I after he volunteered to cross a river to observe enemy positions and drowned on the return trip.
Air Force Lt. Col. Ellison Onizuka, killed in the Challenger space shuttle explosion, is buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
In 2006, Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alfred Hill, who was missing in action for 62 years, finally returned home and was laid to rest at the Fort Sill National Cemetery. He and eight crewmembers were onboard a B-24 bomber that disappeared on a mission during World War II.
Those who read the book “We Were Soldiers Once … and Young” (by Harold G. Moore and Joseph L. Galloway) or saw the movie will recognize the name of Medal of Honor recipient Army Capt. Ed “Too Tall” Freeman, buried in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. A helicopter pilot who volunteered to fly food and supplies to soldiers fighting in Vietnam’s Ia Drang Valley under heavy enemy fire, Capt. Freeman’s bravery allowed hundreds to return home to their families.
And there’s Jesse LeRoy Brown, who earned the Distinguished Flying Cross — the first Black naval officer to complete the Navy’s basic flight training program and the first Black naval officer killed in the Korean War. He was killed trying to save Marines trapped at the Chosin Reservoir. His body was never recovered, and his family was left without a grave to honor and remember him.
The Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and Memorial is the final resting place for 7,861 servicemen who died liberating Italy from the Nazis.
Many more heroes from all our wars rest in hallowed grounds around the world.
We can’t lose sight of what Memorial Day means for our nation and families who continue to grieve the loss of a soldier, sailor, airman, Marine or Coast Guardsman.
For these Americans, Memorial Day may not be a day of celebration. It may be a deeply personal and somber day. Remember them in your prayers and recognize that we are free because of their sacrifices.
President Biden told me that my job as VA secretary is to “fight like hell” for veterans. He also said that there is no more sacred duty than to care for our nation’s vets who have given us so much.
As our caring colleagues in the National Cemetery Administration maintain their solemn mission to watch over those no longer with us, we know many more veterans came home with wounds both visible and invisible. My promise is that all of us in VA will selflessly serve those men and women who served and sacrificed so much for all of us.
Today, and always, I remember our fallen heroes and say their names. I ask you to join me in saying their names in honor, reflection and recognition of a grateful nation.
Opinion: Memorial Day and the Day After
By James Jay Carafano
The more we make Memorial Day about remembering our fallen warriors, the better off we are as Americans. And the day after Memorial Day, there are many steps we as thankful Americans can take to honor the service and sacrifice of those who have so selflessly served us.
It’s important to realize that, in every war in our nation’s history — from Bunker Hill to Baghdad — the majority of those who took up arms were volunteers. Sure, there were conscripted soldiers and draftees in the Civil War, both world wars, Korea and Vietnam. But even in those conflicts, most of fighting, bleeding and dying was done by those who choose to put on a uniform.
How amazing is that? That there have always been so many willing to fight and die to ensure the rest of us can live in freedom, peace and prosperity. The nobility of their sacrifice, regardless of the war or terms of service, deserves our prayerful thanks. It not only affirms who they were; it is a validation of who we are: a nation worth fighting for.
In recent years, many worried that America was forgetting the true purpose of Memorial Day, succumbing to distractions like “blowout” car and furniture sales or prepping for the big cookout. Today, however, there are bigger things to worry about.
Identity politics and vicious partisanship threatens to divide us as a nation. Our shared culture is becoming a shared “cancel culture.” No issue seems too trivial for the exchange of woke and anti-woke barbs and accusations. In that toxic environment, it can be tempting to try to turn Memorial Day into a trope for whatever cause you wish to attack or promote.
Don’t. It would be wrong.
There can be no other respectful purpose for this day than remembrance of those who fell standing up for us, no matter who we are and what our politics, predilections, hair color or social media preferences.
We can all get back to slinging mud at each other the day after, if that’s what you want. After all, that’s part of what soldiers fight and die for: the right of Americans to use their freedoms to squabble endlessly over how to express their freedoms.
Of course, there’s a more constructive way to extend the observance of Memorial Day: serving those who served and those they left behind.
Too often we forget that latter group. On average, every military death profoundly affects at least a dozen others — a spouse, children, extended family, friends, co-workers. We can continue to honor the fallen by doing what they can no longer do: look after the ones they love.
In every community in America there are opportunities to serve the families of America’s armed forces, especially the families of the fallen. Here are three worthy organizations that can always use a helping hand.
Since 1994, TAPS — the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors — has provided a national peer support network that connect mourning families to grief resources. At no cost to surviving families and loved ones, TAPS gives these folks comfort and hope, helping them heal, recover and remember. TAPS and their volunteers have earned the love and praise of untold families by helping make the unbearable bearable.
Then there is the Gary Sinise Foundation. Yes — Lieutenant Dan from “Forrest Gump.” There are no bounds to Gary’s love and respect of military members and their families. His foundation is an incredible font of love and respect for our military.
Less well known is the Special Operation Warrior Foundation. Its mission: to help every child of every fallen warrior who wants to go to a good college. It may sound like mission impossible, yet somehow the foundation always seems to find a way and the resources to make that happen.
There are other worthy groups as well, and many individuals who take extraordinary steps to give back. Every American has an opportunity to be one of them. If you’re interested in building up America rather than tearing it and each other down, here is one worthy way to make a difference.
Opinion: Honoring and Remembering Our Fallen Service Members for Memorial Day
By London J. Bell
The first warm days of spring in Michigan are always so exciting to celebrate. It is reminder that Memorial Day weekend is on the way as well as the kick-off for summer.
For me and my family, those first few warm days are beautiful, but also a reminder that Memorial Day is a painful reminder of our loss. My family and I are what is known as a Gold Star Family. Gold Star Families are families who have tragically lost a U.S. service member while serving during a time of conflict. For Gold Star Families, Memorial Day is the day we honor and remember the ultimate sacrifice of our fallen service member. It is a very painful day.
On Nov. 30, 2011, the lives of my mom, my dad, my sister, and myself changed forever. My brother, Staff Sgt. Vincent J. Bell of the Marine Corps, had been in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, only about 30 days when he was killed by an improvised explosive device while on a foot patrol; he was 28 years old.
Vincent had been in the Marines for 10 years and had already completed four tours of duty in Iraq. He absolutely loved being a Marine and serving our beautiful country. This was his life’s work. He left an incredible legacy and is remembered by fellow Marines as being a dynamic and compassionate servant leader.
These are some of the very skills Vincent learned while growing up in our neighborhood in Detroit. Vincent completely gave of himself to his work, his Marines, and those he loved; and it is still extremely hard for all of us to accept that he is not with us. We have beautiful memories of him, and sometimes I still like to close my eyes and remember his hearty laugh when he would tease me and our sister.
On Memorial Day, my family and I don’t celebrate a holiday with a backyard barbecue or time at the park or beach. For us, and for fellow Gold Star Families across the nation, Memorial Day is about honoring and remembering the beloved service member we have tragically lost. For many of us it is a reality once more of the empty seat at the dinner table, missed birthdays, missed hugs, and missed smiles and laughs. Memorial Day is the time many of us visit Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, the final resting place for many of the men and women who died while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.
There are many meaningful ways to honor and remember our country’s fallen service members during Memorial Day. First, speak their names. This year speak aloud the names of and hold a moment of silence for those who have given their lives in service to our nation. Learn more about the history of Memorial Day to deepen your understanding and share these facts with family, friends and your community. If there are Memorial Day events in your community, plan to attend and speak the names of the fallen service members from your community. If there are no Memorial Day events in your community, take the lead and create one. You may be the very person needed in your community to start an important tradition of honoring our fallen service members.
Also, learn more about Arlington National Cemetery or the national cemeteries in your state, and make plans to visit. Learn more about and support Gold Star Families. It is also especially important for everyone to understand the differences between Memorial Day and Veterans Day, and to understand that there will be people in your community in and out of uniform who have suffered the loss of a service member. Memorial Day is a particularly difficult time for many people, and grace and kindness throughout the weekend, whether at the grocery store or the park, will go a long way.
Finally, instead of saying Happy Memorial Day — let others know that you plan to have a meaningful Memorial Day weekend by honoring and remembering those who gave their lives in service to our nation AND resting, relaxing and spending time with loved ones at the family barbecue. It is very much OK to do both.
Denis McDonough is secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.
James Jay Carafano is a Heritage Foundation vice president and is director of the think tank’s research in matters of national security and foreign affairs. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.
London J. Bell is the Gold Star sister of Staff Sgt. Vincent J. Bell, a Marine who was killed in action in 2011 in Afghanistan. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.