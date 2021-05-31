MEMORIAL DAY: Three viewpoints

These are some of the very skills Vincent learned while growing up in our neighborhood in Detroit. Vincent completely gave of himself to his work, his Marines, and those he loved; and it is still extremely hard for all of us to accept that he is not with us. We have beautiful memories of him, and sometimes I still like to close my eyes and remember his hearty laugh when he would tease me and our sister.

On Memorial Day, my family and I don’t celebrate a holiday with a backyard barbecue or time at the park or beach. For us, and for fellow Gold Star Families across the nation, Memorial Day is about honoring and remembering the beloved service member we have tragically lost. For many of us it is a reality once more of the empty seat at the dinner table, missed birthdays, missed hugs, and missed smiles and laughs. Memorial Day is the time many of us visit Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, the final resting place for many of the men and women who died while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.