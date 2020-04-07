Media can't chew gum

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No one doubts the COVID-19 situation is serious. No one should ignore the need to practice social distancing, curtail going out in public, frequent hand washing and other common-sense measures to avoid contracting the novel coronavirus. That being said, for the news media and all the Chicken Littles out there, the sky is not falling!

The news media again (but at unprecedented levels for even them) has proven it cannot walk and chew gum at the same time. COVID-19 coverage is not just the lone subject matter for newspapers, television news and social media outlets, it's a flat out obsession. To hell with objective perspective. Let's make this recurring global viral situation into an existential threat to all humanity and life as we know it. Let's hyperventilate, sensationalize, amplify and emotionalize anecdotal cases, and report on COVID-19 and only on COVID-19 all the time.

Never do you see or hear news accounts that show how unlikely you are to contract the virus or, if you do, the even higher unlikelihood you'll be hospitalized or die from coronavirus-related illnesses. Oh, no, that would not sell newspapers, or increase ratings or add to social media clicks. Today's news media doesn't inform the public as much as it adds to the public's anxiety level.