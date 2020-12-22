Lowering blood pressure

And they warn that Lloyd Austin, a retired general, will need a waiver to be confirmed as secretary of defense. But they know they will be hard-pressed to explain why the first African American named to lead the Pentagon should be denied a waiver identical to the one given to Jim Mattis four years ago.

And yet, nobody is complaining that Tanden, Austin or any of Biden's other nominees are less than eminently qualified to do the jobs Biden proposes to give them. Janet Yellen, Biden's pick for treasury secretary, has already run the Federal Reserve. Linda Thomas-Greenfield is literally one of the nation's most experienced diplomats. Biden tapped her as ambassador to the United Nations. And he chose Tom Vilsack -- for heaven's sake, a man who has already spent so much time as secretary of agriculture that they should really think about naming the headquarters building after him -- to do the job again.

Biden's agenda is progressive, but most of the nominees he's announced lean toward the party's moderate wing. That should be no surprise: after all, so does Biden. There will be conflict, sometimes pitched, between center-left and further-left within the Democratic Party, both in Congress and at the White House. But that's familiar; it's how Democrats always are, and probably always will be. It's normal.