Life in COVID-19 times

What we don't understand -- because nobody seems to know -- is how long this hunkering down has to last. We don't fully understand the dimensions of our sequestration, because they keep changing. And it is clear by now that there will be no rational, reassuring leadership from President Trump. We're on our own.

My wife and I are in an age group that has to be more concerned about the prospect of contracting the virus than, say, our millennial sons. But we're not so old or infirm that we feel we have to go beyond distancing to total isolation -- and that wouldn't be feasible anyway. Each day, then, involves a series of decisions. Do I really need to pick up the dry cleaning? If I wait until later in the week, will the dry cleaner still be open?

The fact that the rules and restrictions keep changing is probably a good thing, because it means people are taking the threat more seriously. But it discourages procrastination. If there are errands I believe I can run safely, there is an incentive to do today what I might not be able to do tomorrow -- or, perhaps, for an indefinite period of time.