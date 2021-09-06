LABOR DAY COMMENTARY: 'Help wanted': Too few workers to meet demand

In July 2020, the Congressional Budget Office projected that the unemployment rate would be 8% in September 2021. Instead, it fell below 8 to 7.8% a full year earlier, in September 2020, to the August 2021 figure of 5.4%.

Normally, a 5.4% unemployment rate (vs. 3.5% prior to the pandemic) would still give employers the upper-hand, with plenty of available workers. But not today.

Instead, employers face a new phenomenon with elevated unemployment alongside a severe labor shortage. There are currently a record-shattering 10.1 million job openings in the United States; a full 2.5 million more jobs than the previous November 2018 record of 7.6 million job openings.

Businesses are anxious to resume their pre-pandemic operations, and with the government sending three rounds of stimulus checks that led to Americans saving nearly three-times as much as normal — an extra $2.1 trillion — in the year following the pandemic, consumers are anxious to buy their products and services. But there aren’t enough workers to meet the demand.