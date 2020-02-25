Kobe and JFK Jr.

We saw both of them grow up before our very eyes, largely through the media. From boys to men.

And there is something else: Though Kobe Bryant and John F. Kennedy Jr. hailed from a different set of circumstances, their lives weren’t supposed to end this way.

One crashing to his death into the ragged terrain of a California mountainside; the other crashing to his death into the unforgiving waters of the Atlantic Ocean. They dreamed on an international stage. They were two youthful and energetic guys with marquee names, each with much unfinished business.

Kobe was the son of an accomplished pro basketball player; John Jr. was the son of an immensely popular U.S. president assassinated when Junior was 3 years old.

“Though they came from different places, they both touched a nerve,” author Steven Gillon said. “They both had a certain attractiveness, a certain charisma — with a common touch. They produced an outpouring of emotion as a result of the death of a celebrity. Though they kept the company of celebrities, they both maintained a connection to everyday people.

“I know that was true with John.”