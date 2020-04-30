Keeping S.C. open for business

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Just a couple months ago, our world changed as COVID-19 spread and social distancing became the norm. Schools, businesses and even churches transitioned to operating online in order to protect our citizens and “flatten the curve.” As our state and nation navigate these unprecedented times, I want you to know that the Secretary of State’s Office is here to help by continuing to provide online services.

Several years ago, the Secretary of State’s Office initiated a business continuity plan to ensure that the office would be able to operate in the event of a natural disaster, such as a hurricane or flood. In addition to providing online services, the office would be able to continue to operate, even remotely, should the need arise. It was never contemplated that a pandemic would put this plan to the test. This planning and forward thinking laid the foundation for the online filing and accessibility of documents, which is now allowing businesses to continue to access our agency’s services and navigate the economic uncertainly brought on by the COVID-19 virus.