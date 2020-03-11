Increase Homestead Exemption

This budget year, South Carolina will have more than $2 billion in new revenue. $863 million of the $2 billion surplus is recurring, meaning it is projected to continue in the future.

As we in the legislature begin to debate the state budget, it is important that we use the budget surplus wisely by investing in infrastructure, education, state employees and shoring up the state’s pension plan. But it is equally important that the legislature vote to return a portion of the surplus money back to taxpayers in a meaningful way.

That is why I filed H.3332. The bill would lower the property tax on the primary residence of seniors (age 65 or older), the totally disabled or the legally blind by increasing the state’s Homestead Exemption from $50,000 to $75,000.

Property owners who qualify for the Homestead Exemption face a greater risk of losing their home each year in a tax sale because they live on a low or moderate fixed income. Increasing the Homestead Exemption would stave off the selling of their home in a tax sale by lowering their property tax bill. In Richland County, for example, increasing the Homestead Exemption would save a qualified homeowner an additional $250 in property taxes a year on a home valued at $100,000. On a home valued at $75,000 or less, it would eliminate the property tax.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}