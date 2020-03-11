Increase Homestead Exemption

This budget year, South Carolina will have more than $2 billion in new revenue. $863 million of the $2 billion surplus is recurring, meaning it is projected to continue in the future.
As we in the legislature begin to debate the state budget, it is important that we use the budget surplus wisely by investing in infrastructure, education, state employees and shoring up the state’s pension plan. But it is equally important that the legislature vote to return a portion of the surplus money back to taxpayers in a meaningful way.
That is why I filed H.3332. The bill would lower the property tax on the primary residence of seniors (age 65 or older), the totally disabled or the legally blind by increasing the state’s Homestead Exemption from $50,000 to $75,000.
Property owners who qualify for the Homestead Exemption face a greater risk of losing their home each year in a tax sale because they live on a low or moderate fixed income. Increasing the Homestead Exemption would stave off the selling of their home in a tax sale by lowering their property tax bill. In Richland County, for example, increasing the Homestead Exemption would save a qualified homeowner an additional $250 in property taxes a year on a home valued at $100,000. On a home valued at $75,000 or less, it would eliminate the property tax.
Last month, county treasurers, auditors and tax collectors from the Lowcountry to the Upstate joined me at the Statehouse for a press conference in support of H.3332. These county officials know firsthand how much lowering a property tax bill would mean to the elderly and the disabled. They support H.3332 because their counties receive 100% reimbursement from the state for homestead exempted property, thus, increasing the exemption would not mean less revenue for their counties.
Raising the Homestead Exemption to $75,000 would cost $55 million, which is a small fraction of the more than $863 million the state has in recurring surplus. H.3332 has bipartisan support in the S.C. House and a companion bill, S.910, was introduced in January in the state Senate by Sen. Kevin Johnson.
If my colleagues in the legislature are serious about lowering taxes, increasing the Homestead Exemption is one sure way to return money to the property tax payers who need it most.
Contact your state legislators and ask them to support H.3332 and S.910.
Rep. Wendy Brawley is a Democrat representing House District 70 in Richland and Sumter counties.