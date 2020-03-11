Increase Homestead Exemption
0 comments

Increase Homestead Exemption

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This budget year, South Carolina will have more than $2 billion in new revenue. $863 million of the $2 billion surplus is recurring, meaning it is projected to continue in the future.

As we in the legislature begin to debate the state budget, it is important that we use the budget surplus wisely by investing in infrastructure, education, state employees and shoring up the state’s pension plan. But it is equally important that the legislature vote to return a portion of the surplus money back to taxpayers in a meaningful way.

That is why I filed H.3332. The bill would lower the property tax on the primary residence of seniors (age 65 or older), the totally disabled or the legally blind by increasing the state’s Homestead Exemption from $50,000 to $75,000.

Property owners who qualify for the Homestead Exemption face a greater risk of losing their home each year in a tax sale because they live on a low or moderate fixed income. Increasing the Homestead Exemption would stave off the selling of their home in a tax sale by lowering their property tax bill. In Richland County, for example, increasing the Homestead Exemption would save a qualified homeowner an additional $250 in property taxes a year on a home valued at $100,000. On a home valued at $75,000 or less, it would eliminate the property tax.

Last month, county treasurers, auditors and tax collectors from the Lowcountry to the Upstate joined me at the Statehouse for a press conference in support of H.3332. These county officials know firsthand how much lowering a property tax bill would mean to the elderly and the disabled. They support H.3332 because their counties receive 100% reimbursement from the state for homestead exempted property, thus, increasing the exemption would not mean less revenue for their counties.

Raising the Homestead Exemption to $75,000 would cost $55 million, which is a small fraction of the more than $863 million the state has in recurring surplus. H.3332 has bipartisan support in the S.C. House and a companion bill, S.910, was introduced in January in the state Senate by Sen. Kevin Johnson.

If my colleagues in the legislature are serious about lowering taxes, increasing the Homestead Exemption is one sure way to return money to the property tax payers who need it most.

Contact your state legislators and ask them to support H.3332 and S.910.

Rep. Wendy Brawley is a Democrat representing House District 70 in Richland and Sumter counties.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

‘Be Bamberg,' it's unnatural

Bamberg County residents, taxpayers and voters are gullible dunces. Or at least that's what Bamberg County Council Chairperson Sharon Hammond,…

Burden on small businesses
Opinion

Burden on small businesses

I was disappointed to read of Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon’s support for the ILLICIT Cash Act (“Pass the Illicit Cash Act,” Feb. 24).

American identity at stake
Opinion

American identity at stake

"America is a God-fearing country with all that implies. America is the only major (first world) country in the world in which a majority of c…

Students and national debt
Opinion

Students and national debt

It’s as if Congress has been given an unlimited bar tab that my generation will be forced to pick up at the end of the night. Yet, the nationa…

Opinion

Pass the Illicit Cash Act

As a public official, it’s not unusual to have a front row seat to laws and policies that aren’t working. When that happens in Aiken, it’s my …

Opinion

Ignoring 'future of work'

In South Carolina, Democratic presidential candidates missed a prime opportunity to address “future of work” challenges facing black rural Sou…

Opinion

Afghanistan in context

Last weekend, U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, representing a Taliban delegation, signed an agreem…

Kobe and JFK Jr.
Opinion

Kobe and JFK Jr.

We saw both of them grow up before our very eyes, largely through the media. From boys to men.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News