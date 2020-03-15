In the shadow of virus

It’s not quite right to compare the coronavirus to the black death suffered by millions, a third the population of Europe, in the 14th century. The vast majority of those diagnosed with the virus survive, but the fear is the disease will get worse before it gets better, leading to another virulent form before scientists come up with the vaccine needed to keep it from engulfing humanity.

The U.S. presidential campaign is hardly immune from the panic. Both Sanders and Biden had to cancel rallies before the latest round of state primaries that are a prelude to the convention that nominates a presidential candidate to run against Trump. The entire campaign is going to suffer from cancellations and postponement of events that are critical to making choices.

Nor is Trump above the fray. His presidency, his ability to get re-elected this year, is likely to ride on how he deals with the virus. Although he did say the disease was not all that dangerous, he has come to realize that now is the time to show his ability to lead the nation through the crisis. He made a start by presenting a bill to Congress that calls for nearly $10 billion worth of aid to stop the illness just as SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) were killed off before they too had a chance to threaten the whole human race.