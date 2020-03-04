Ignoring 'future of work'

In South Carolina, Democratic presidential candidates missed a prime opportunity to address “future of work” challenges facing black rural Southern voters.

The closest they came was Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s passing reference to rural poverty (without mentioning race) and a need for more home health care workers, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s brief comment about the need to expand health care access for black rural families.

This isn’t surprising. The rural economic plans for many candidates don’t even mention black people, including those of Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Buttigieg and Klobuchar.

While the plans of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren acknowledge black rural land loss and systematic discrimination against black farmers, agriculture alone is not the entire solution because the industry is largely automated and accounts for only 6%of jobs in the Black Rural South and 2% of jobs in rural areas outside of the South.

My organization — the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies — examined the future of work in the 156 U.S. Southern rural counties (including 13 South Carolina counties) with populations that were at least 35% black. We found a unique mix of racial inequality, inadequate infrastructure and job loss that warrant presidential attention.