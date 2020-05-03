× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When I die, I expect friends, acquaintances, and perhaps strangers to ask a common question, “How did he die?”

The answer to that question for all persons who die in South Carolina is recorded on an official state record — a death certificate. If a death is attended by a physician, the physician states the manner and cause of death on an official form. If the death is unattended by a physician, the manner and cause of death is recorded by a coroner or a medical examiner.

Those forms must be forwarded by the physician or coroner to the embalmer or funeral director taking possession of the body, and this information is to be included in a death certificate, which is filed by the embalmer or funeral director with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

As this is being written, the world is in the throes of a pandemic, and more than 1 million persons have been infected with COVID-19 in the United States. More than 50,000 have died of the disease or complications from it.